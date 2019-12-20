ROCHESTER’S BEST SPORTS BAR
You probably already know we have been voted Rochester’s Best Sports Bar 3 years in a row, but “locals” also know Bathtub Billy’s is a neighborhood, family restaurant that is a great place to bring the kids. You’ll never confuse us with any of the “chains” as we pride ourselves in personalized service and getting to know our always growing base of “regulars” and their families.
Hours
Monday – Thursday: 9:00 am – 10:00 pm
Food service until 9:00 pm
Friday – Saturday: 9:00 am – Midnight
Food service until 10:00 pm
Sunday: 11:00 am – 10:00 pm
Food service until 9:00 pm
Monday – Friday: 11:00 am – 2:00 am
Food service until 10:00 pm
Saturday: 11:00 am – 2:00 am
Food service until 10:00 pm
Sunday: 11:00 am – 2:00 am
Food service until 9:00 pm